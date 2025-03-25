Abseil event at Rotherham Minster

Dropping in: Rev Phil Batchford, Canon of Rotherham Minster

A ‘SERVICE’ like no other will take place at Rotherham Minster in June, when abseilers will descend from the bell tower at the historic church.

But the event will be no stunt - it has been carefully orchestrated to help raise the money needed to take the Minster, and its work, into the future.

It is hoped adventure-seekers, as well as congregation members, will sign up for the event, which takes place on Saturday June 7.

Those involved will descend from the interior of the bell tower and the only stipulation for those taking part is that they must sign-up to raise at least £250 each.

Places are limited, but experienced abseilers and first-timers are all welcome to take part.

Money raised will help equip the Minster building for expansions to its work, including a social supermarket and choral music outreach programme.

Rev Canon Phil Batchford said: “We are thrilled to offer this extraordinary opportunity to the community.

“Not only will participants experience the thrill of an abseil in a magnificent setting, but they will also play a crucial role in supporting the important work we do to nurture and support Rotherham.

“This event is an exciting way to bring people together and show their support for the Minster’s mission, ensuring that we can continue to serve the community for years to come.”

The event is open to those aged 12 and over, with all equipment and professional instruction provided.

Those wanting to take part can register at https:/www.justgiving.com/campaign/leap-of-faith where more details are available.