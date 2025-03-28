Abi's race to raise funds in memory of 'brave Dave'

Abi Robinson with step-dad Dave Beaumont

THE loving step-daughter of a man who died after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease is taking part in her first half marathon event in memory of her “brave” relative.

Abi Robinson (28) is currently training for the Leeds Half Marathon in May to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association in tribute to step-dad Dave Beaumont, who was diagnosed with the debilitating illness – which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord which tell muscles what to do – in June 2022.

Dave, a 57-year-old metallurgist, had been struggling with pain in his leg and foot and was walking with an increasingly debilitating limp which prompted his visit to the GP.

Abi, who growing up split her time living between Treeton with her mum and Dave, and Braithwell with her dad, said: “We never expected it to be anything life-threatening.

Abi Robinson in training

“Following the diagnosis, Dave tried to continue working but, after a fall outside our home, we realised it wasn’t feasible.

“Mentally, I can’t begin to imagine what that restriction of freedom and limited physical environment did to him.

“Barely anyone knew he was unwell, and the only family he allowed to see him were me and my Mum.

“He always put on a brave face for me.

“By the end of 2022, Dave was unable to use the stairs and didn’t leave the upper floor of our home until paramedics took him to the wonderful Rotherham Hospice a matter of days before he died in January 2024.”

Abi, who lives and works as a client engagement manager in Nottingham, said: “I had no prior experience with MND before Dave’s diagnosis, but have now seen firsthand the devastating impact it has.

“The fact there is currently no cure is heartbreaking, and I’m determined to do whatever I can to support the MNDA’s vital work in supporting those affected.

“We’re currently sitting at half way to my target for the Leeds Half, which is amazing.

“Money is so tight for lots of people at the moment, so I am incredibly grateful for any amount that people can part with.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/page/my-race-for-mnda.