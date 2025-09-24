Abandoned dogs find new police careers

By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:22 BST
RESCUED: Nellie, one of the four Springer Spanielsplaceholder image
DOGS rescued from “appalling” conditions in Doncaster have found new careers on the frontline in Greater Manchester.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Earlier this year in April, dog legislation officers and the RSPCA attended an abandoned house in Tickhill and found more than 80 dogs among other animals living in appalling conditions.

“The dogs were taken by the RSCPA and foster carers across the country helped out in providing them with the care and love they deserved.

“Greater Manchester Police has now taken four of the Springer Spaniels – Bruce, Pablo, Lola and Nellie (photographed) as part of an expansion of their tactical dog unit.

“The four new recruits are now undergoing training to become sniffer dogs for drug, cash as well as other items.

“We are pleased to see a happy ending for these dogs and know they’ll be a great asset to fighting crime on the frontline.”

