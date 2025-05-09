A very fond farewell for our friendly face Jayne
Jayne (66) has been the friendly face greeting customers, clients and readers at our town centre offices, previously on Wellgate and at our current HQ at Upper Millgate, for the last 18 years.
As well as manning the desk and dealing with enquiries, her role also saw the mum and grandmother liaising on media sales, placing adverts and notices including births, deaths and marriages.
She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the Advertiser and have met some fantastic people along the way with my colleagues and our clients.
“But I am looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, as well as my favourite past-time – watching my grandsons play football!”
Advertiser content editor Richard Fidler said: “If we didn’t already know how well thought of and popular Jayne was, then the amount of gifts and bouquets of flowers which were given to her at our office during her last week said it all!
“She has been an incredible asset to the paper and has been dedicated and committed to her role for many years.
“The team is very sad to see her go but we wish her a very fond farewell and a long and happy retirement.”
Customers wishing to place a family announcement or notice should now contact the National World team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0207 023 7930.
Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.