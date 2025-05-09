A very fond farewell for our friendly face Jayne

FOND FAREWELL: Jayne Brown who has retired from the Rotherham Advertiser after 18 years - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THERE were gifts and good wishes galore as the Advertiser’s receptionist Jayne Brown retired after nearly two decades with the paper.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne (66) has been the friendly face greeting customers, clients and readers at our town centre offices, previously on Wellgate and at our current HQ at Upper Millgate, for the last 18 years.

As well as manning the desk and dealing with enquiries, her role also saw the mum and grandmother liaising on media sales, placing adverts and notices including births, deaths and marriages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the Advertiser and have met some fantastic people along the way with my colleagues and our clients.

“But I am looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, as well as my favourite past-time – watching my grandsons play football!”

Advertiser content editor Richard Fidler said: “If we didn’t already know how well thought of and popular Jayne was, then the amount of gifts and bouquets of flowers which were given to her at our office during her last week said it all!

“She has been an incredible asset to the paper and has been dedicated and committed to her role for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is very sad to see her go but we wish her a very fond farewell and a long and happy retirement.”

Customers wishing to place a family announcement or notice should now contact the National World team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0207 023 7930.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.