Students from Rotherham schools performed in Wickersley Partnership Trust's 10th anniversary Showcase at Magna - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

MORE than 300 students marked a decade of Wickersley Partnership Trust with a spectacle of songs, dances, cheerleading, performances, and art for the local community.

The trust presented the 'WPT is 10 Showcase' at Magna Science Adventure Centre with a display of top talent and performances from students aged between five and 18 from across the trust’s 13 schools to mark the tenth

anniversary of Wickersley School and Sports College being academised and the formation of the WPT. Trust was formed

WPT’s biggest ever, cross-trust event saw showings throughout the day to packed audiences, including The Princess and the Frog by Wickersley School and Sports College, What Was I Made For? (From Barbie) performed by

Clifton Community School Dancers, Ex Wives (from SIX the Musical) by Rawmarsh Community School, and Cinderella by Thrybergh Academy.

“To mark a decade of excellent academic achievement, we wanted to put on a show that our whole trust and local community could enjoy. “The showcase displayed the exceptional talent that we have in our trust, and I’m beyond proud that over 300 students from Year 1 to Sixth Form were involved in bringing our biggest cross-Trust collaborative ever to fruition.

“It was an outstanding showcase of how, together, we celebrate our achievements, and I am incredibly proud of what we accomplished as a community.”

WPT is 10 Showcase event organiser Scott Gunn added: “It was an honour to put together such a fantastic event to celebrate WPT turning ten.

“The whole team across the trust pulled together to make the show a resounding success, and the children taking part did their schools, communities and trust proud.”

Founded in 2014, WPT is a multi-academy trust with eight primary schools, five secondary schools, one sixth form, and five alternative provisions under its umbrella.

The schools are predominantly based in Rotherham, with one in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire.