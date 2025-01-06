A snowy day around Rotherham - in pictures

Snow also left staff struggling to get to school and pupils with an unexpected day at home.

Rotherham College students were not expected back after the festive break until tomorrow, but a catalogue of others, including Thomas Rotherham College have closed with classes held remotely.

Wickersley School and Sports College also put arrangements in place to conduct online teaching.

Among the schools remaining closed were academies at Aston, Wingfield, Wath and Brinsworth, with St Bernard’s Catholic High School in Herringthorpe also closed.

Others which remained closed included Dinnington High School, which has told pupils lessons will resume on Tuesday, Rawmarsh Community School and many primary schools across the borough, from Brampton Ellis to Herringthorpe Infant School.

However, it left plenty of time to build snowmen as our pictures show.

1 . A snowy scene in Wickersley. A snowy scene in Wickersley. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales

4 . Flooded Rotherham Railway Station. Flooded Rotherham Railway Station. Photo: Kerrie Beddows Photo Sales