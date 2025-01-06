A snowman in Flanderwell.A snowman in Flanderwell.
A snowman in Flanderwell.

A snowy day around Rotherham - in pictures

By Richard Fidler
Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:37 GMT
ROTHERHAM had plenty of snow on Monday with flooding at the railway station causing some disruption for travellers.

Snow also left staff struggling to get to school and pupils with an unexpected day at home.

Rotherham College students were not expected back after the festive break until tomorrow, but a catalogue of others, including Thomas Rotherham College have closed with classes held remotely.

Wickersley School and Sports College also put arrangements in place to conduct online teaching.

Among the schools remaining closed were academies at Aston, Wingfield, Wath and Brinsworth, with St Bernard’s Catholic High School in Herringthorpe also closed.

Others which remained closed included Dinnington High School, which has told pupils lessons will resume on Tuesday, Rawmarsh Community School and many primary schools across the borough, from Brampton Ellis to Herringthorpe Infant School.

However, it left plenty of time to build snowmen as our pictures show.

A snowy scene in Wickersley.

1. A snowy scene in Wickersley.

A snowy scene in Wickersley. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Snow in Dinnington.

2. Snow in Dinnington.

Snow in Dinnington. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Snow in Dinnington.

3. Snow in Dinnington.

Snow in Dinnington. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Flooded Rotherham Railway Station.

4. Flooded Rotherham Railway Station.

Flooded Rotherham Railway Station. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RotherhamAstonWingfieldWathBrinsworth
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice