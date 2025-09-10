A scoop for Forge Island with Heavenly Desserts news

SWEET NEWS: Cllr John Williams has welcomed Heavenly Desserts' arrival

HEARD the latest scoop on Forge island?

A new slice of indulgence is coming to Rotherham this autumn with luxury dessert restaurant Heavenly Desserts set to open its doors at the leisure destination.

Known for its indulgent waffles, artisan cheesecakes and signature croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid) Heavenly Desserts is already a firm favourite with more than 60 locations across the UK.

The Rotherham branch, set to open in late October, will offer a menu of handcrafted desserts, luxurious milkshakes, alcohol free mojitos and rich, barista-made coffees.

Cllr John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Heavenly Desserts to Forge Island.

“It’s another fantastic addition that will help make this a destination for everyone – whether you’re here for a film, a meal or just something sweet after a day out.

“It’s all part of creating a town centre that’s vibrant, welcoming and full of life."

Daoud Tahir, franchisee at Heavenly Desserts, said: “Forge Island is a great development, and we’re excited to be part of the family there.

“Our sites in Sheffield and Manchester already get visitors from Rotherham – there’s lots of demand so we thought, why not bring it to your doorstep?

“Expect everything from cookie dough to crepes served in a modern, stylish setting perfect for date nights, celebrations or a spontaneous treat-yourself moment.

“But it’s not just desserts – Heavenly Desserts will also serve a brunch menu for those after a taste of savoury as well as sweet.”

Heavenly Desserts will join Arc Cinema, Travelodge, Sygnature Dish, and Vetro Lounge at Forge Island at the landmark leisure destination for Rotherham and the wider region following RMBC’s £47m investment.

Work is also underway on a major public realm regeneration project Riverside Gardens, with a new ‘Street Safe’ team focused on increasing safety in town and village centres set to start in the autumn.