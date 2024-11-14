Women and supporters at a previous 'Reclaim The Night' march - pic by Dave Poucher

A “POWERFUL evening” of activities, workshops and a walk will mark the tenth anniversary of Rotherham's annual Reclaim the Night event.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event is a part of WOW Rotherham Year-Round and will take place on Thursday, November 21 from 4pm to 8pm.

The celebration begins with workshops at Grimm and Co from 4pm to 6pm, offering families a chance to get involved in free, creative activities, including badge-making, flower crown crafting, and decorating wishes for Rotherham’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reclaim the Night Walk will start at 6pm outside Rotherham Town Hall inviting everyone to join in as participants parade through the town centre, celebrating the women of Rotherham.

Striking banners created by artist Jenna Greenwood, in collaboration with community groups, will be paraded during the Reclaim the Night Walk.

The event continues at Rotherham Town Hall from 6.30pm to 8pm with refreshments and a speaker’s panel featuring inspiring voices including Captain of Rotherham United Women’s Football Club Lori-Anne Tart and solicitor-turned-DJ Kavita Varu.

A spokesperson for WOW Rotherham said: “This powerful evening will mark the tenth year of reclaiming the streets, focusing on making the town safer for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council chief executive Sharon Kemp said: “I’m delighted to be able to join our community for this year’s walk and look forward to enjoying the many creative activities planned to help celebrate this important milestone.

“Everyone is welcome to join us in Rotherham for a special evening of culture that should appeal to all ages and help share an important message.”