A NEW lottery fundraising initiative for good causes has been launched in Rotherham.

Voluntary Action Rotherham has announced the Rotherham Community Lottery, with the aim of allowing people to support good causes while having fun – and having the chance to win cash prizes!

Leading lottery management company Gatherwell has been appointed by VAR to run the scheme, having already overseen similar lotteries elsewhere.

When the fundraiser launches at VAR’s AGM at the New York Stadium on November 24 (10am-12.30pm), people will be able to purchase tickets online and support the cause of their choice.

Tickets will cost £1 each and the draw will be weekly with a jackpot of £25,000, other prizes being £2,000, £250 and £25.

Good causes will soon be invited to register to raise funds with Rotherham Community Lottery, and keep 50 per cent from every ticket they sell. A further ten per cent from each sale will go into a central fund that will be distributed to more good causes, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Shafiq Hussain, chief executive of VAR, said: “Voluntary groups and Charities do amazing work in Rotherham and we know that funding is always stretched. The Rotherham Community Lottery is going to be a brilliant way of raising much needed funds for third sector groups.

"If you run a voluntary community group in Rotherham, please come along on Friday November 24 and find out how your group can be part of this exciting opportunity.”