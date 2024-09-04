A look inside Rotherham’s new Arc Cinema on Forge Island...

By Gareth Dennison
Published 4th Sep 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 16:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
ROTHERHAM town centre’s very own summer blockbuster has arrived – with the very long-awaited opening of Forge Island’s cinema.

The eight screen movie theatre brings films back into the town centre for the first time in 34 years – and you can watch our video for a quick look inside, as acting manager Tia Kent talks about how the excitement has built...

The official opening is on the afternoon of Friday, September 6, with a “Forge Island celebration day” including free family activities on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm.

Related topics:Rotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.