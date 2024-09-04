Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ROTHERHAM town centre’s very own summer blockbuster has arrived – with the very long-awaited opening of Forge Island’s cinema.

The eight screen movie theatre brings films back into the town centre for the first time in 34 years – and you can watch our video for a quick look inside, as acting manager Tia Kent talks about how the excitement has built...

The official opening is on the afternoon of Friday, September 6, with a “Forge Island celebration day” including free family activities on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 4pm.