Members of the Rotherham Branch of Diabetes UK with members of Rotherham Rep.

A THEATRE company temporarily went off script during rehearsals for its latest production – for a “crucial” cause.

Members of the Rotherham Rep Theatre Company were learning the lines for their latest play 'Steel Magnolias' when they were visited by the Rotherham branch of Diabetes UK as part of the voluntary group's current health initiative.

Rotherham Diabetes UK Group visited the troupe at their rehearsal space at the Janet Mitchell School Of Dance to provide health knowledge about the condition as well as help diabetic Rep member Danny Hastie to test everyone's blood sugar levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, aimed at raising awareness about diabetes and promoting regular health checks, was well received by the cast and crew.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to learn more about our health," said Leah Keys, who plays Shelby in the production.

"We were all eager to get tested and discuss how we can take better care of ourselves."

Building on the success of the visit, Rotherham Rep has now announced a fundraising campaign in support of Diabetes UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the performances of Steel Magnolias, which runs from June 4-7, the theatre company will host donation buckets in the foyer of the Rotherham Civic Theatre, giving patrons the chance to contribute to Diabetes UK's work while enjoying the company's latest production.

"We're thrilled to support Diabetes UK," said Rep chairperson Elaine Demaine.

"Their work is crucial, and we hope our audiences will join us in backing this important cause."