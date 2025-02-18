A donation from Rotherham Rotary Club will help young people learn to cook

Peter Shaw and Michael Sumption from Rotherham Rotary Club present a cheque for £1,700 to the Titans Community Foundation trustees, chair Lindsay Jones and finance director John Whaling, in support of the new youth and community hub for young people in Rotherham.

YOUNG people will be able to get cooking at a new youth and community hub thanks to an important cash injection.

Rotherham Rotary Club has donated £1,700 to purchase essential kitchen equipment to teach young people how to cook when the new facility opens at Clifton Lane.

The donation will help the Titans Community Foundation fit out The Hub, a new building which is nearing completion. It will provide a safe educational space for young people from all walks of life to do daytime and evening activities.

The YIF project is being staffed by TCF personnel and volunteers and is funded by a grant from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport The through the Youth Investment Fund.

The latest donation included 50 per cent from a Rotary District Grant, matched from Rotherham Rotary Club’s charitable account.

Rotherham Rotary’s Michael Sumption expressed the hope that his club could further support the project as it develops.

Lindsay Jones, Chair of TCF, said: “We really appreciate the generous support from Michael, Peter and Rotherham Rotary Club.

"The YIF funding has provided us with a wonderful new building but now we have to raise the funds to fit it out.

"We need everything from basic kitchen equipment to tables and chairs, and exciting games, toys and activities for the young people.”

She added: ‘The Hub’ is a very exciting development.

"More than £750,000 has been invested in the young people of this town, and we look forward to sharing the building with everyone very soon.”

The Hub, which is next to the cricket pavilion, is on the site of the old ‘Bingo Shed’ which was a popular community facility before falling into disrepair. It officially opens on Friday, April 25.

News of courses and activities will be published in due course.

The next few weeks are the build up to one of the busiest parts of the year at Clifton Lane, which is shared by Rotherham Titans and Rotherham Town Cricket Club.

The Titans are currently sitting second in National League One and Town will begin their Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League season on April 19 with their first home match on April 26.