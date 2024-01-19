A COMIC based on the award-winning western A Dollar To Die For, made by Dearne Valley father and daughter filmmakers Dean and Rebecca Sills, is now available to buy –and we have two print copies to give away.

COMIC: A Dollar To Die For

The film – and now the comic – features the story of Joe Wade, an outlaw who teams up with Jess Clay for one last bank robbery before they put down their guns.

The robbery takes place while the town of Deadwood is empty due to everyone being at Judge Morgan’s funeral but Wade feels their time is finally running out waiting for the Sheriff and his posse to track them down.

The comic also includes pages on Dean and Rebecca’s short film The World According to Barry the Bauble, as well as puzzles for all the family.

Dean (55) is the writer and Illustrator of the comic and Rebecca (25) is the editor.

The Bolton upon Dearne duo have become well-known for their wildlife films – shot in the garden of their home.

They made it to number 32 in Amazon’s top-selling western DVDs and had a number of their films shown at Mexborough Indoor Market.

Their two-minute Coast trailer made the official selection at the Scarborough Film Festival.

The comic is available now as a Kindle Edition on Amazon and will be available to buy as a print version on ebay from January 31. A Dollar To Die For: Winter Special eBook : Sills, Dean, Sills, Rebecca: Amazon.co.uk: Kindle Store https://amzn.eu/d/9gTKCtd