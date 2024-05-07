The Tickhill Tipple on Saturday, June 22 will include a treasure hunt – and individuals and teams are being urged to sign up.

The event has been developed by businessman Richard Clarke, managing director of Highland Carbon, who was inspired to help the charity Tickhill Community Connections after meeting its trustees.

The location for the event is Tickhill and there will be four pubs, a wine bar and the cricket club along the route where there will be treasure hunt answers to be found both indoors and along the route.

Drinking alcohol is not required on the family friendly event and there will be a barbecue set up at the Scarbrough Arms.

People can don fancy dress if they wish.

The starting time for the walk is flexible but organisers suggest starting around 5pm. Participants can start wherever they like along the route.

The walk will finish at 8.30pm at the Scarbrough Arms with trophy presentations to follow at 9pm.

Venues will include Tickhill Cricket Club, The Scarbrough Arms, The Lofthouse, The Royal Oak, The Carpenters Arms and The Travellers Rest.

The revenue from the barbecue will support the Tickhill Lions and cash from entry fees will support Tickhill Community Connections.