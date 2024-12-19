A bumper Christmas Advertiser to be proud of

Tags were placed in memory of loved ones at the Rotherham Hospice Christmas tree for Light up a Life.

Today our Christmas edition of the Rotherham Advertiser hits the streets of the town and we think it is one to be proud of.

There are 80 pages of local news, Millers, Titans, sport, entertainment, health, TV guides, letters, motors and plenty more including a beautiful eight-page tribute to loved ones we’ve lost, in Rotherham Hospice’s Light up a Life supplement.

This isn’t your typical local newspaper request to go and buy it – although, of course we’d love you to – we just wanted to highlight that today’s festive issue is a great one to pick and keep throughout the week.

We are proud of working within the local community and nothing demonstrates this more than the opportunity to partner Rotherham Hospice for the Light up a Life supplement.

At this time of the year thoughts do go to those who are no longer with us and so it is a privilege to be able to provide space for people to remember.

Our next edition will be out on Boxing Day with lots of brilliant photographs from Christmas events across the borough, so when you nip to the shops remember to pick up a copy!

Finally, the Advertiser team would like to wish all our readers a happy and peaceful Christmas.