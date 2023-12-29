95-year-old football fan’s Christmas dream comes true
Moorgate Croft welcomed central midfielder Ollie Rathbone and left-back Sebastian Reven in the build-up to Christmas, to the delight of residents including 95-year-old Raymond Shaw.
Both Raymond – a Millers fan since the age of six – and fellow resident Clifford Lucas (89) shared their experiences attending matches since the 1930s with the players who learned about the history of the club they now represent.
Raymond said: “It was great to meet the players, who were keen to hear about all my experiences as a fan growing up.
“The visit has definitely made this Christmas extra special, and I wish the lads the best of luck for the rest for the season.”
Moorgate Croft manager Lauren Davies said: “We absolutely loved having the players come and speak to our residents who no doubt will talk about this visit for months!”