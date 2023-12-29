CHRISTMAS came early for care home residents after two Rotherham United players stopped by for season's meetings and greetings.

Rotherham United's Sebastian Revan and Ollie Rathbone visiting residents at Moorgate Croft Care Home, Rotherham (photo = Matt Roberts)

Moorgate Croft welcomed central midfielder Ollie Rathbone and left-back Sebastian Reven in the build-up to Christmas, to the delight of residents including 95-year-old Raymond Shaw.

Both Raymond – a Millers fan since the age of six – and fellow resident Clifford Lucas (89) shared their experiences attending matches since the 1930s with the players who learned about the history of the club they now represent.

Raymond said: “It was great to meet the players, who were keen to hear about all my experiences as a fan growing up.

Raymond Shaw and Clifford Lucas sharing memories with the Rotherham players (photo = Matt Roberts)

“The visit has definitely made this Christmas extra special, and I wish the lads the best of luck for the rest for the season.”