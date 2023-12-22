A TEAM at Barnsley Museums researching the anniversary of the iconic Town Hall have recently uncovered a hidden gem in the form of a traditional Christmas Carol, written back in 1933.

Barnsley Museums has recorded the carol using the original words and music

The carol ‘Christmas Eve’ follows in a centuries old South Yorkshire carolling tradition and was written by Barnsley bottle maker and local musician Arthur Godfrey and published the same month the Town Hall was opened.

Found in the Barnsley Chronicle Archives, the museum has now recorded it using the original words and music and plan to release it on their social media channels to coincide with the 90th anniversary of Barnsley Town Hall.

It was said about the carol at the time: “We hope that this carol will be sung and played throughout Barnsley and district this Christmastide, and that it will be appreciated that it is the work of a Barnsley composer.”

A spokesperson for Barnsley Museums said: “It's a wonderful opportunity for the people of Barnsley and beyond to get a taste of the festive season as it was celebrated over 90 years ago.

“The carol is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia and captures the magic of Christmas from a bygone age.

“The fact that it was written by a Barnsley-born musician makes it even more special and bringing it back to life by recording the carol is the perfect way to celebrate the musical talents of Arthur.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “To rediscover such a beautiful carol has been a real treat, and what better way to pay tribute to its creator than by recording the carol for people to enjoy.