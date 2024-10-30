80 cancer cases detected in 'incredibly successful' health check programme

Pictured (from left to right) at the launch of the scanner - patient Jane Congreave, Dr Jason Page, lung health check services manager, Alison Thorp, lung health check manager, Dawn Baldwin, Mobile manager, Heidi Hiscox, lung health check services manager and Marcel Koska, radiographer - photo by Dave Poucher

CT SCANNING facilities installed at a Rotherham retail park have led to the detection of 80 cases of cancer in the last two years.

Dr. Jason Page, clinical director for Targeted Lung Health Checks at South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance, said the 65 lung cancer cases, plus 15 other types of the disease, all picked up by the mobile medical facilities demonstrated the programme had been “incredibly successful.”

The Alliance Medical scanner arrived in Parkgate Shopping in November 2022, having previously provided the potentially life-saving service to people in Doncaster.

Facilities have also been available in Bassetlaw and Barnsley, with the scheme set to launch in Sheffield this month.

Dr Jason Page, Lung health check services manager - photo by Dave Poucher

Letters were sent, based on GP records, to anyone aged 55-74 who had ever smoked, inviting them to attend the unit for a lung health check.

More than 51,000 have since been conducted across South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, with 14,026 lung health checks in Rotherham.

Last June 64-year-old John Garner told the Advertiser how he had been “gobsmacked” by his scan results as he had been “fit as a fiddle”.

He received his diagnosis in January and had the potentially life-saving surgery in early March, with the grateful beneficiary and his family all encouraging Advertiser readers to follow suit and attend if invited.

SCANNER SUCCESS: John Garner - photo by Dave Poucher.

Thirty-seven stage 1 cancers were detected in Rotherham, eight stage 2, ten stage 3 and seven were stage 4.

Speaking after presenting the findings to Rotherham Place board meeting, Dr Page said: “Stages 1 and 2 are considered early curable cancers, but actually, for Rotherham, three of the (ten) stage 3 cancers are being treated surgically as potentially curative as well, so 48 out of 65 patients have lung cancer with a chance of cure.

“The other 15 are a mixture of breast, lymphoma, kidney and other cancers.”

He added: “I’d like to thank everybody who participated in the first round of Targeted Lung Health Checks – it has been incredibly successful with many cancers and other diseases being found earlier than they might otherwise have been.

“But this is just the beginning and we'll be starting to invite people for a second round of screening over the next few months."