Police have arrested and bailed a man after the incident

A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of Class B or C drugs following an incident in Rotherham town centre which saw a 51-year-old man taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Speaking on the day of the incident, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.09pm today (Thursday, April 17) it was reported that a man had been stabbed at Old Town Hall in Rotherham.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg.

“His injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening or life-altering.

“We understand this incident will cause concern and distress in the local community.

“Officers are working at pace to find and locate those responsible and we will remain in the area.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers, they are there to listen and help where they can.”

Reports at the time suggested Rotherham College contacted pupils to advise them to stay away from the town centre, as police worked to assess the situation.

Ahead of the Advertiser going to press, a spokesperson for the force: “A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of Class B or C drugs.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with further information they believe can assist are asked to to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat by visiting www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of April 17 2025.