15-year-old boy arrested after drugs, cash and stolen motorbike found during raid

This motorbike worth £4,500 was recovered from the property

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Worksop, on Friday, April 26 where they recovered the bike along with drugs and cash.

Inside the property, police also found various drug paraphernalia, including one large bag and tub of cannabis, as well as snap bags, weighing scales, cannabis resin, and a grinder.

A deeper search also revealed a number of suspected stolen vapes, as well as a quantity of cash inside a locked safe.

Insp Scott Jarmy said: "We were informed of reports of a burglary in the Eastwood area of Rotherham in December last year in which two dirt bikes and a pedal bike were stolen.

"We have been carrying out a number of enquiries into this alleged burglary and we are pleased that we have now been able to find one of the stolen bikes and reunite it with its owner.

"Our investigation into this reported burglary remains active and we are pursuing a number of leads to locate the rest of the stolen items and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice."

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary and drug offences as part of the warrant.