13-year-old girl sexually assaulted after being 'pulled into woods'
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 12pm on either Saturday, May 11 or Sunday, May 12 in Wickersley.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The girl reported to officers she was walking alongside Wickersley Woods when she was pulled into the woods and assaulted by a boy she believes to be of similar age or slightly older than her.
“He has been described as white with freckles, blue eyes, and a large nose, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of a bigger build.
“He also has a strong Scottish accent.”
Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 472 of June 13, 2024.
“You can also submit information via our online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
“If you wish to submit information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by submitting a form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”