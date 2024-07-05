OPINION: The winds of change are blowing... but not necessarily in the direction that was forecast

STRANGE TIMES: The general election

IT seemed appropriate that the wind, as it has done for most of this summer, blew throughout July 4.

There was a mood of change in the air, the television and radio commentators, the national media columnists were excited. So were the people. Some of them.

Change was the buzzword. General election day was a chance to oust those who had been part of a calamitous government that had swung from one crisis to another, particularly under the rule of Boris Johnson.

It happened with the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Liz Truss deservedly losing their seats in what turned out to be, predictably, a landslide Labour victory.

There was something else in these winds though that told you it wasn’t a triumph for Labour so much as a loss for the Tories. People had just had enough and, let’s face, Labour have been handed something of a poisoned chalice. Then again, look at it a different way, they could hardly do worse than what has gone before.

They will have to do so much better though.

Rather than being a swing to the left, this election and the years leading up to it have seen a massive swing to the right.

It’s happened in France – though they have a far more sensible voting system that is actually democratic – and we all know from history what has happened elsewhere in the not too distant past. It could well happen here too.

Reform, under Nigel Farage have made great strides – though so have the Greens, with far less fanfare or fuss – in a short space of time.

I was in the spa area of a gym the other week and people were discussing who they going to vote for (they seem to think you can’t hear because of the steam). Almost all, including several Asian men, said Reform. The standing of that party’s candidate undoubtedly cost Alexander Stafford his seat in Rother Valley whatever the performance of the Conservative government.

The situation - mirrored in other former industrial towns such as my old stomping ground of Keighley - felt different in the new Rawmarsh and Conisbrough constituency and in Rotherham, though slightly less so.

Reform have picked up second places all over the country and many people said they voted Labour out of desperation and while “holding their nose”. They may not do so next time and if the Conservative Party is the busted flush it appears, there’s a gap waiting to be filled.

Labour moved to the right to win this election. They didn’t have to. They would probably have won under Jeremy Corbyn. Sir Keir Starmer writes for the Sun and some of his words are to the right of what you would expect a moderate Tory to utter.

You could even say “It was the Sun what won it”.

The whole political spectrum has shifted. The Sun’s declared allegiance to Labour was desperate, but it doesn’t really matter – the main political parties are now appealing to the demographic of its readership and that of the Daily Mail. Conservative or “Blue Labour”? They’re not bothered.

Nigel Farage, at the eighth attempt, has managed to become an MP. Those people I was listening to in the sauna will gain heart from this and realise they can take advantage of an age in which despair, poverty and anger isn’t resulting in a resurgence of community spirit but a need for many disaffected people to find someone to blame – and that’s not difficult for those who are so-minded.

In 1997 when Tony Blair took control for Labour the whole situation felt a little bit different. We didn’t have social media. Disquiet and hatred was mostly muttered in pubs and on the buses. Not now. It’s there for all to see and hear, and there is a lot of it.

Jobs need to be created. The NHS, the education system, police and transport need fixing. There’s much more of course and it’s a lot to ask when money is scarce. Very scarce.

We’ll see. It’s a big, big challenge for the likes of Sarah Champion, John Healey and new Rother Valley MP Jake Richards and it will require a hell of a lot of work to turn this mess around.