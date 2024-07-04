EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE: You can stick your stickers where the sun doesn’t shine

EDITOR'S PERSPECTIVE. "I was in a good mood... then I saw it."

I WAS in a good mood when I set off. It was a Saturday, the sun was shining, there wasn’t much traffic on the motorway. Then I saw it…

The instant transformation in my personality, I must say, I found a tad worrying, but I have some mitigation.

I was tootling along when I found myself behind a car with two stickers in the back window reading “Baby on Board” and “Princess in transit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I pulled out, not to get past, but to draw level, and wound down the passenger window - you wouldn’t have been able to do this in old cars but it proved a really useful feature in this case - and delivered a couple of expletive laden rebukes.

“A tad unreasonable,” the driver, a chap in his early 30s, shouted back.

“Yes, it ******* is, you liar. You have no-one on board, you’re a fraud. You’re worse than a fake blue badge holder. And if you had someone in with you, which is highly unlikely, your stupid stickers would put your imaginary kids unnecessarily at risk as all I want to do now is ram into the back of your crappy little car instead of keeping the two chevrons apart approach I would normally take. Ooooh, I was going to crash then I read your sign… Has your ‘My other car’s a Porsche’ sticker peeled off, pal?”

Actually, it was early January and I was taking my dog to the pound. I had intended him to be a life-long companion but I had come up behind a car with a message in the back window informing me that “A dog is for life not just for Christmas”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, I had only had him since December 25 and had grown to love my four-legged friend, but sadly for him, the idiot driving that car had ensured he had delivered his final bark. He's gone now…

Then there was the time I got behind the lorry with the Manchester United sticker on the back. That didn’t end well.

Obviously none of these stories are true. Well, I hope it’s obvious. Surely no-one would drive around with such a sticker on their vehicle?

I mean, I didn’t actually react in such a way, at least not externally. The thoughts though, were there. Latent. Nasty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I didn’t feel too bad about the last one as I simply drove past shaking my head and muttering to myself.

The second incident bothered me. I like animals and would never mistreat one, but really? The sort of ****hole who is on the way to dump the Christmas dog – Wenceslas the Weimaraner – in a bag in a lay-by surely isn’t going to change their mind because of a sticker (“Okay then, fair point, we’ll keep him until Easter”) precisely because they are an ****hole.

Same goes for anyone who might be considering smashing into the back of a vehicle, only to be dissuaded by the “Junior Beckham in the back seat” sticker.

By the time I arrived at my destination my thought process, which contained most of the above, had ensured I hardly remembered the majority of the journey or the rest of the vehicles around me.