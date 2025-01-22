​Musical Theatre, mac 'n' cheese, empowering others and respect: Q&A with award-winning football coach Alana Habergham-Rice

Alana Habergham-Rice

ALANA HABERGHAM-RICE is an inspirational teenager. Still only 16, she was recently named the County FA’s Young Volunteer of the Year for her work at Kiveton Park Football Club. Alana, who has autism, uses her own experience in the game to help other disabled players overcome barriers. ​

​Where are you and what can you see right now

Chilling in bad watching TV.

Best thing about football coaching

Alana Habergham-Rice with youngsers from Kiveton Park Football Club

Seeing the kids progress and develop as footballers and become all-round amazing human beings.

Most frustrating thing about football coaching

The response I get from the majority of male coaches who still don’t respect young female coaches, especially in the boys’ game.

What or who inspired you to take up coaching

There are so many people who have inspired me that it is difficult to pick one person out. It’s a real mix of family members who coach and/or play football and individuals like Julie Callaghan from the County FA who has been so generous with her time as a mentor.

Do you have a matchday ritual or superstition

When playing I always have to wear gloves. When coaching and playing as soon as the whistle goes I shout “straight in” every game.

Favourite female football figure and why

Alessia Russo because of the positive way she talks about body image in women’s sport. This is key if we want to keep growing the game and not lose girls in their teenage years when there is so much pressure to be a particular way. One of her key messages about being strong, not skinny, really resonates with me.

Favourite other sport and why

Although not officially a sport, I love dance, particularly when I get chance to perform in musical theatre production. Key for me is providing a wide variety of opportunities for young people to be active.

Most unusual or funny thing you've witnessed at a match or training

A young person who was told she couldn’t swear, so she learnt to swear in Chinese as a joke.

Your first sporting memory as a child

Watching my Uncle Sam play football at Lincoln City. I used to love going to games home and away, including very special trips to the Emirates and Wembley.

Guilty pleasure

Musical Theatre. If I had chance I would watch a show every day. My current favourites are Heathers and Six.

Favourite Food

I love a good mac ‘n’ cheese

Favourite music

My current favourite is Noah Kahan. Gutted I am not going to see him at Hyde Park in the summer.

Favourite TV programme or film

I love Heartstopper.

Favourite book or podcast

I love the podcast, Saving Grace, so loved watching G.K. Barry in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Claim to fame or unusual hobby

I met Jessica Ennis-Hill, my absolute sporting hero as a young child, and baked her a cake.

Best country visited

I loved my last foreign holiday in Crete but I am currently very excited about visiting Fiji in March.

Four ideal dinner party guests (dead or alive)

Erin Caldwell, Freddie Mercury, Millie Readshaw, Ella Toone

If you could change places with one person in the world of sport, who would it be and why

Sarina Wiegman, so I could coach the England ladies team.

If you could change one thing in football, what would it be

I would like the game to be truly inclusive so that there are real opportunities for every young person to play football, especially young people with disabilities.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years' time

My absolute dream is to be on a stage in the West End but from a football perspective I hope I am still coaching, ideally having continued to work with my boys team who will be getting close to open age football.