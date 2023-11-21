A YOUNG motorist who died after crashing at Ulley on Sunday (19) has been named as Dylan Houghton.

Dylan Houghton

The 20-year-old, from Sheffield, died at the scene when the black Suzuki Jimny he was driving hit a tree at 1.15am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “His family are being supported by trained officers and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this time as they come to terms with the loss of Dylan.”

Police are still appealing for information about the crash, which happened on Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 and Wood Lane.

The spokesperson added: “We would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision, the collision itself, or anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch with us.

“If you have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident, please share this with us as it may help our investigation.