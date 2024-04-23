.

South Yorkshire Police said the suspects fled the scene on All Saints Way shortly before 1am on Sunday (21).

Officers are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary, and a spokesperson for the force added: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Do you know something that could assist officers with their investigation?

“You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 33 of April 21 when you get in touch.”

Visit the force’s website at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us or, if you prefer not to give personal details, stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers.