Men with hatchet demand drugs from elderly woman at Aston
South Yorkshire Police said the suspects fled the scene on All Saints Way shortly before 1am on Sunday (21).
Officers are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary, and a spokesperson for the force added: “Enquiries are ongoing and officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident or CCTV footage to come forward.
“Do you know something that could assist officers with their investigation?
“You can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 33 of April 21 when you get in touch.”
Visit the force’s website at www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us or, if you prefer not to give personal details, stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.