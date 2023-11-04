MANAGER Matt Taylor reserved special praise for Georgie Kelly after the super-sub striker turned into Rotherham United's saviour this afternoon.

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor. Picture: Jim Brailsford

In a match they couldn't afford to lose against QPR at AESSEAL New York Stadium, the Millers were trailing 1-0 in the second half of the Championship clash.

Kelly came on in the 61st minute and needed only nine minutes to restore parity with a clinical piece of poacher's play as he got on the end of Cafu's delivery at the back post.

"It was a superb finish," said Matt Taylor. "Georgie is capable of things like that. Credit to him before being there when we needed him."

The clash pitted 22nd-placed Rotherham against visitors one spot below them in the drop zone.

In a game either side could have won, QPR took the lead through Ilias Chair's stunning striker after the break before Kelly's memorable intervention.

With the teams locked at 1-1, Hakeem Odoffin headed against the woodwork for the Millers but Rangers also had opportunities to score again.

Taylor, who had been looking for a response from his men following last Sunday's derby surrender at Sheffield Wednesday, said: "I thought the game lacked quality for the first hour.

"The game was relatively level and on the back of last weekend I would have taken that given the fragility of the confidence of the squad.

"No disrespect to QPR, but they did not test our goalkeeper until the goal. We fell behind to their best player and probably the best player on the pitch. He has done that all his career and, despite all our knowledge of him, we could not quite stop him.

"It was then a case of where we could get energy on the pitch without losing the structure.

"Haks has had a good chance but there were good saves from Viktor at the end. They were big saves and he has done it time and time again."

New QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes, taking charge of his first Hoops match, said: "I think I will never be happy about a draw, especially when we concede from a set-piece.