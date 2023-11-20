Man dies in Ulley crash
A 20-YEAR-OLD man died after crashing into a tree at Ulley in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday).
He was driving a black Suzuki Jimny along Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane at about 1.15am.
The man, from Sheffield, died at the scene. South Yorkshire Police said his family was being supported by officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A force spokesperson added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior. If you have dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, please share this with us.
“You can share information through 101, or through our online portal. The incident number to quote is 55 of November 19.”