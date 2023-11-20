THREE fire engines attended a blaze in an industrial building at Templeborough.

.

The incident at 6.40pm on Friday was caused by a forklift truck battery which was thought to have developed a fault.

The fire, on Coggin Mill Way, spread to a number of tyres within the car garage area at the premises.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, hose reels and a ventilation fan to deal with the incident, and left at about 8.05pm.

One fire engine attended a car fire in a field near Crook House Lane, Darfield, at 2.30am today (Monday).