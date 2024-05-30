WORK PRORESSING: Yorkshire Water

WATER works to reduce the risk of bursts are progressing as part of a £1.6m investment in Rotherham.

Yorkshire Water are replacing 1.7km of clean water pipes and improving resilience of the system.

Alongside contract partners OCU Utilities and Hargreaves, Yorkshire Water are hoping to complete the project by September 2024.

To quicken the process and minimise disruption as much as possible, there may be some weekend and overnight work.

Yorkshire Water has worked closely with Rotherham Council to plan this work and complete it in phases, the next one of which will start next week and last for two weeks.

While the work is carried out the junction of Rotherham Road and Stonerow Way will be closed to keep people safe. There will be a signed diversion in place via Stadium Way and all businesses will be open as usual.

Yorkshire Water will then be back on Rotherham Road for a further four weeks to finish the section from McDonalds down to the roundabout at Parkgate. A lane closure will be in place maintaining two-way traffic.

Victoria Corbett, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are making good progress with this project that will result in a robust and resilient pipe network for Rotherham town centre, reducing the likelihood of burst pipes in the future.

“We appreciate there has been some disruption for residents and businesses nearby and we thank them for their patience while this investment in our network is completed. Our team and contract partners are working as quickly as they can to finish the project on time and keep disruption to a minimum.”