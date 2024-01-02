SOLAR panels will be installed at a Yorkshire Water depot to help on the journey to net zero carbon emissions.

Solar panels for Yorkshire Water depot at Aldwarke
Approval has been granted for the green energy additions at the Aldwarke wastewater treatment works, along with similar sites in Doncaster and Chesterfield.
Yorkshire Water said this was the first phase of a project to add panels at 28 locations.
Commercial manager Daniel Oxley added: “This project is a significant step in reaching our carbon net zero target by 2030.
“A number of our operational sites have surplus land due to changes in our treatment processes.
“Once completed, the first deployment of solar panels at the 28 sites earmarked for solar panels will generate four per cent of our annual power needs.
“Not only will the panels help increase our renewable energy use, but they will also reduce our exposure to energy price volatility, providing a more stable long-term base for a major operating cost, which will provide better value for money for our customers.”