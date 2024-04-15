SPECIAL AWARD: Millers address town's needs

The club’s ‘Go Green’ project was the overarching project created by staff and the Community Trust with the aim of tackling some of the town’s most pressing issues, such as the cost of living crisis, and physical and mental health issues.

Off the back of the successful campaign, the club have also created the #TidyUpOurTown initiative, “Swap Shop”, and “Ten Top Tips” to promote environmentally friendly practices. Players have also been wearing green armbands in support of the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By using the profile of the club badge to encourage fans to do their bit, more than 150 people got involved in one week, and over 1,100kg of litter has been picked up from the streets.

GOING GREEN: Millers scoop award

Club community programme manager Johnny Allen, who has worked closely on this initiative, said: “I’m absolutely chuffed because we put so much into this, we threw our hat into the ring and we are delighted to win.

“We went on a trip to Ghana to see how we could improve even more, we did a swap shop with oversized kits and football boots, we have put so much into this so I’m delighted.”

The EFL’s Green Club Award was founded in 2021 and recognises a club that has developed an environmentally conscious campaign, project, or initiative. Clubs are judged on many factors including energy efficiency, waste management and community engagement.