THE search for the borough’s best garden has begun with entries now open for the annual Rotherham in Bloom competition.

The contest used to be for RMBC tenants only but is now open to all Rotherham residents.

Categories include best pots, planters and hanging baskets, best wildlife or sustainable garden and best young gardener.

Each adult category will have two winners, each taking home a £100 Love2Shop voucher, with two runners up in each category both receiving a £50 Love2Shop voucher. The children’s category has the same prizes, but only one runner-up.

Cllr Sarah Allen, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Rotherham in Bloom is a fantastic way to highlight the positive difference residents are making not only in their neighbourhood, but to care for local wildlife and our environment.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the entries that are submitted, and hopefully will get some ideas I can incorporate into my own garden.”

The council said the contest would be held in a digital format, as this had been successful in recent years.

To enter the competition, you can upload a minimum of three photographs of your garden along with a few words about what your garden means to you at www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/garden-competition.

The closing date your for entry to be submitted is Sunday, August 11, and winners will be announced at the end of August.