NO PLAIN SAILING: Nowhere to go for Rotherham Sailing Club

A PROJECT to upgrade a popular Rotherham reservoir has been delayed and almost doubled in cost - because of wet weather.

Improvements at the Harthill waterbody had originally been scheduled for completion by the winter of 2023.

And the government-funded Canal and River Trust overseers had planned on a £5m outlay.

Now the forecast is £9.5m.

EXPENSIVE: Harthill scheme

Meanwhile locals, walkers, fishermen and Rotherham Sailing Club are still unsure exactly when things will return to normal at the now-barren site, between Killamarsh and Thorpe Salvin.

The work programme at the 200-year-old reservoir was initially undertaken so it could be “resilient to climate change” as the planet warms up.

A spokesman told the Advertiser: “The project was scheduled to complete by winter 2023/spring 2024.

"This has been delayed, in part, by successive storms and heavy rainfall from autumn 2023, restricting the use of heavy machinery and access inside the reservoir.

BEAUTY SPOT: The reservoir

“Changes to the design and the construction programme as informed by our onsite investigations also contributed.

“We initially estimated that the project costs would be around £5 million.

“This was subsequently re-forecast to £9.5 million, following changes to the design and construction programmes.

“Costs for the project have risen in line with global increases in energy, fuel, materials and construction costs, the country’s highest levels of inflation in over 40 years and delays due to extreme weather conditions.

"We are working hard to complete the project by the end of summer 2024; weather conditions permitting.”

The trust also had a message for people who have been enjoying the reservoir and circling path, for generations.

“Once the reservoir is refilled, we will restock the reservoir in the winter months.

“The fish stocks in the top section of the reservoir will remain as they are now, with a large stock of carp bream and tench.”

As for walkers, they say: “The footpath will be reopening in line with the finished construction works which should be by the end of this summer.”

The reservoir hit the headlines in February last year when scores of fish were found dead.

Police started to investigate if foul play had been involved, in the opening of sluice gates.

But the Advertiser revealed it had been due to errors by workmen and equipment failure.