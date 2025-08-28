Decision expected on plans for new bar in former WMC

A DECISION is due within days on plans which have divided local opinion for a new bar in a former WMC building in Rawmarsh.

Rotherham Council’s licencing board will make a decision in private, after hearing objections and submissions of support for the proposed Wigtox Lounge on South Street, in what was Ryecroft and Rawmarsh WMC, before its closure in 2019.

Applicant Helen Clayton wants to sell alcohol, provide live and recorded music, films and dance performances indoors, and offer late-night refreshments. Alcohol could be served until 11pm Sunday to Thursday, until 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 2am on New Year’s Eve.

The licensed lounge would operate at the front of the building, with two bars and a mezzanine level. Other parts of the site are earmarked for therapy rooms and short-stay accommodation. Outdoor drinking would be limited to a front patio.

Mrs Clayton said she revised plans following concerns raised in an earlier application, reducing hours and removing some outdoor areas.

Her representative, Michelle Hazlewood, told the hearing that Mrs Clayton and her husband were proposing a “very different” venue to the former club and were committed to making it work “without causing disruption”.

She said the proposals included an ice cream parlour aimed at families from the nearby school, and that soundproofing measures had been added to address noise concerns.

Ms Hazlewood said the Claytons wanted the lounge to become a community hub, with potential to host parties and celebrations as well as regular social events. The applicants had agreed to a condition requiring a formal Noise Management Plan, to be approved before the lounge could open.

In total, nine objections from residents and two ward councillors were submitted, raising concerns about noise, disturbance and antisocial behaviour.

One resident said: “Granting a licence to serve alcohol until 12:30 am on a residential street is inappropriate, even at a weekend. Historically, when alcohol was previously sold on these premises, there were numerous incidents requiring police intervention.”

But 57 letters of support were received, with backers describing Wigtox Lounge as a positive new use for the site and a safe, well-managed space for the community.

One wrote: “The prospect of it being revitalised into a vibrant community space is a welcome change, and I believe it will significantly enhance our local area.”