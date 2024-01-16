The plans for the drive-thru

The unit on the southbound side of the M1 facility was granted planning permission by Rotherham Council.

The site is within the greenbelt but exceptions are made for developments which do not increase the impact on the countryside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development comprises a cafe, external terrace, drive-thru lane and landscaping.

An RMBC spokesperson said that the decision was based on the fact that the services is a previously developed and permanent facility on the site, between junctions 30 and 31 of the motorway.

They added: “The introduction of the coffee shop would be on land which is wholly contained within the motorway service area, and therefore would be considered to be limited infilling of buildings and hardstanding’s within the previously developed site area.