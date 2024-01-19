Christmas tree recycling nets £30k for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

BLUEBELL Wood’s Christmas tree recycling service saw 1,500 collected – bringing in more than £30,000 for the children’s hospice.

Beth Cole, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

The environmentally friendly scheme returned for a third year and has raised £25,600, plus £4587.50 gift aid.

Beth Cole, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said, “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Beatson Clark for sponsoring our tree recycling service and to all our corporate volunteers and tree recycling partners involved, we simply couldn’t do it without you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Finally, a big thank you to all the wonderful supporters who donated to our service. Each donation will help us continue to support local children and families going through the toughest times imaginable.”

The trees are made into chippings for places like forest schools and farms. Animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park have enjoyed playing with the old trees too.