BREAKING: Huge tree down in town centre and lamppost snapped in high winds
A TREE crashed down in the high overnight winds in Rotherham town centre.
The tree, in Minster Gardens, gave way and a lamppost was almost snapped in half as Storm Lilian brought 75mph winds to the UK and wreaked havoc across the country.
The damage, right in the town centre, came as weather warnings were issued across South Yorkshire.
