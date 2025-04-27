Three flee multi-vehicle crash scene

Minor injures: But three fled the scene (photo: South Yorkshire Police)

THREE occupants of a damaged vehicle fled a crash scene following a collision which left others injured, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the evening of Saturday April 27 and was attended by emergency services.

Two cars and a van were involved, but by the time emergency services turned up, three people who had been travelling in one vehicle had left the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision happened at the junction of Hoyland Road and Fearnley Road, in Hoyland, Barnsley.

Special constables serving with South Yorkshire Police were among those who attended, along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff, and said that those involved had escaped with minor injuries, despite significant damage to the vehicles.

The Special Constabulary have now thanked “motorists and residents for their assistance and co-operation,” because it took some time to clear the scene.

An investigation has started, with an appeal for information, dash cam or CCTV footage or CCTV asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident SYP-20250426-682.