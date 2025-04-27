Three flee multi-vehicle crash scene
The incident happened on the evening of Saturday April 27 and was attended by emergency services.
Two cars and a van were involved, but by the time emergency services turned up, three people who had been travelling in one vehicle had left the scene.
The collision happened at the junction of Hoyland Road and Fearnley Road, in Hoyland, Barnsley.
Special constables serving with South Yorkshire Police were among those who attended, along with Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff, and said that those involved had escaped with minor injuries, despite significant damage to the vehicles.
The Special Constabulary have now thanked “motorists and residents for their assistance and co-operation,” because it took some time to clear the scene.
An investigation has started, with an appeal for information, dash cam or CCTV footage or CCTV asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident SYP-20250426-682.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.