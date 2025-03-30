Teenager dies in motorbike crash as police quell speculation

Speculation: Police have answered online comments

A TEENAGE motorbike passenger has died after being involved in a collision in Rotherham, police have said.

The 17 year old was a passenger on a black Yamaha bike being ridden by a 20 year old when it was involved in a road crash in Morthen Road, Thurcroft, on Thursday morning.

Both were taken to hospital, but the 17 year old died the following day, with the 20 year old still detained by medics, South Yorkshire Police said.

They have also moved to quell online speculation about the incident, confirming the bike was not being pursued by officers at the time.

The collision happened around 10.12am, with the collision also involving a silver Peugeot car and grey Land Rover.

Police said it was believed the rider of the motorcycle was travelling from Thurcroft in the direction of Wickersley when it has attempted an overtake and collided with the Peugeot.

Serious Collisions Sergeant John Taylor said: "We are aware of online speculation around the circumstances of the crash.

“Officers were in the area on a pre-planned operation, and had seen the motorbike, but it was not being pursued at the time of the collision.

“We are now keen to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

“If you witnessed the collision or the motorcycle prior to the collision, or have footage that can assist our inquiry, please get in touch.”

Information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 264 of 27 March 2025.

Footage can be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-and-information-sought-following-collision