School girl missing from Thrybergh
A THIRTEEN year old girl is missing after leaving home in Thrybergh on Tuesday morning.
She is named by police as Aisha and it is believed she may have gone into town.
She is Asian, five feet three inches tall, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a hijab, jeans and fur gilet.
Officers looking for Aisha are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 371 of March 25.
