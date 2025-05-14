Safety warning after grandfather's tragic fire death

A GRANDFATHER died in a house fire after the clothing he was wearing ignited from a gas heater, a South Yorkshire Fire Service investigation has found.

It is believed the death of Jim Rownsley, of Kempton Gardens, Mexborough, may have been caused by emollient cream residue in his clothes, making them more flammable.

Now, Jim’s family have spoken out to warn others about the risks posed by such creams, which are used in the treatment of dry skin conditions such as eczema.

They come in many forms - creams, lotions, gels, and sprays - and can be water-based, paraffin-based, or even contain natural oils.

Sherrie-Leigh Higgins, Jim’s granddaughter, said: “You never think something like this is going to happen to your family until it does.

“My grandad always used his gas heater to stay warm but we didn’t know that the cream he used for his legs could be so dangerous.

“These creams, often used for treating skin conditions, can easily soak into clothes if you use them regularly and become a fire risk.

“If someone you love uses these creams, please make sure you and they know how they can keep themselves safe. I don’t want anyone else to go through the same trauma that we did.”

Tragic: Jim Rownsley

Chris Tyler, Group Manager in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s community safety team, said: “As a service, we fully recognise the effectiveness and importance of emollient creams, and we also recognise that they are not flammable on their own.

“However, a build-up of emollient cream residue on fabrics such as bedding, clothing, and dressings can make these already combustible items even more flammable.

“What this means is that in cases where somebody uses these creams on a regular basis and/or spends an extended amount of time in their bed or armchair, their fire risk can increase dramatically.

“Anyone using emollient or skin creams regularly should keep well away from fire, naked flames, or heat sources.

“They shouldn’t smoke and need to be careful near hobs, candles, and heaters.”

The fire happened in February and was out by the time firefigthers arrived at the address.