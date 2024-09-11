Rescuers pull woman from River Don in town centre drama
A WOMAN was plucked to safety after being spotted in the River Don in Rotherham town centre on Tuesday afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police and firefighters went to assist and she was successful pulled from the water.
Several fire crews attended the incident, along with police.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.15pm we responded to a concern for the safety of a woman in the River Don near Forge Lane, Rotherham.
“The woman was brought to safety. College Road was closed during the incident.”
