Police seek help to trace missing Kimberworth man

SOUTH Yorkshire police are appealing for help to find a man from Rotherham since yesterday.

Named only as Thomas, he is age 33, was last seen on Sunday, April 27, at around noon in the Upper Wortley Road area of Kimberworth, in Rotherham. Police have described Thomas as a white man, six feet tall, with dark hair and a beard, of the style shown in the photograph. He was last seen wearing dark coloured jeans and a tee shirt, along with a beanie skull cap. He is also heavily tattooed. Thomas is known to frequent the Grenoside area of Sheffield and officers believe he may have been in this area today. Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Thomas’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Anyone who can help should pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 443 of 27 April 2025.