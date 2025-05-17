Police rule out murder in death investigation
A 42 year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Nigel Stevens.
He was interviewed and bailed, but South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed their investigation has found there were no suspicious circumstances.
Det Insp Matthew Bolger, Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "At 12.16pm on Saturday (10 May) we received a call to make us aware of a missing person who had not been seen since Thursday 8 May.
"Enquiries led officers to a river near Treeton Lane in Rotherham where a search of the water took place.
“Sadly, the body of 57-year-old Nigel Stevens was found in the river around 7.15pm.
"A thorough investigation has been ongoing since the discovery of Nigel's body, and we are now in a position to confirm we do not believe his death to be suspicious.
"Following extensive CCTV enquiries, and after speaking to numerous witnesses, we do not believe there to be any third-party involvement.
"Nigel's family has been informed and our thoughts remain wholeheartedly with them at this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to support them in whatever way we can.
"A 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, and was later bailed, has been released from that bail and will face no further action.
"I'd like to thank members of the local community for their support during our investigation and would ask you to respect the privacy of Nigel's family as they continue to grieve his tragic loss."