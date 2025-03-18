Police name motorcyclist killed in crash
The 40 year old was confirmed dead at the scene after the Black Suzuki GSR motorcycle he was riding collided with a Black Peugeot 3008 on Packman Road, Rotherham at 4:12pm on March 9.
His family are being supported by police.
Kestutis’ young son has released a statement to pay tribute to him, stating: "My dad was loved by all, no one could tell a better joke than my dad.
“His humour and love will be greatly missed. He leaves a great legacy behind.”
The Peugeot driver stopped and has been assisting enquiries, which continue.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen Kestutis prior to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage that could help.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 590 of March 9.
