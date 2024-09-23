Police make urgent appeal to help trace missing Rotherham boy
AN APPEAL has been launched to help trace a Rotherham teenager who went missing earlier today.
South Yorkshire Police say the 15 year old, named Dylan, was reported missing from home in Dinnington shortly before 11am.
By mid-afternoon, officers had become increasing concerned for his welfare and asked members of the public to assist with any information they might have.
He is white, around five feet ten, with brown hair and was wearing a North Face coat.
Call 101, incident 268.
