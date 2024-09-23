Appeal: Police want information about Dylan

AN APPEAL has been launched to help trace a Rotherham teenager who went missing earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police say the 15 year old, named Dylan, was reported missing from home in Dinnington shortly before 11am.

By mid-afternoon, officers had become increasing concerned for his welfare and asked members of the public to assist with any information they might have.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is white, around five feet ten, with brown hair and was wearing a North Face coat.

Call 101, incident 268.