Police investigating after man rescued from Rotherham canal dies

A MAN has died after being pulled from the canal in Rotherham in a critical condition, police have said.

Now the South Yorkshire force is working to establish the circumstances which led to the tragedy, which happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They are hoping to find witnesses who can help them piece together the movements of the victim, who has been named as Samuel Youdan, aged 26, in the period immediately prior to his death.

According to South Yorkshire Police, emergency services were called to the canal, near Central Road, at 3.15am.

Final movements: Samuel was caught on CCTV before ending up in the canal

They were responding to reports of concern for the safety of a man found in the water and members of the public were already trying to help.

Mr Youdan was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he later died. His family is now being support by specialist officers.

Investigators say they are working ‘at pace’ to clarify how he ended up in the water.

They have sourced CCTV footage which confirms some of his movements, but want to hear from anyone who had contact with him in the period before the tragedy.

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside from Rotherham Reactive CID said: “This was a very tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man, whose family are absolutely devastated.

"My team have been working tirelessly over the last few days to piece together Samuel’s last known movements.

“We now know from CCTV footage that he was in Rotherham Town Centre between the hours of 12:30am and 03:15am.

“His last known location was The Arc Cinema Complex, Forge Island.

“We are now calling upon members of the public to come forward if you believe you can help.

"We are aware of members of the public who came to the aid of Samuel whilst he was in the water, and his family would like to express their thanks for their brave actions.”

Information can be reported by phone on 101, quoting incident 131 of November 16 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police can also be contacted online, via https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/