Police investigate after fatal motorbike crash

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 9th May 2025, 10:49 BST
Investigation: Police are seeking witnessesInvestigation: Police are seeking witnesses
A TEENAGE motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car in Rotherham.

The 19 year old who died was riding a purple Yamaha motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Puma car at Warren Vale, in Rawmarsh.

The car was being driven by a 65 year old woman, who received minor injuries.

However, the motorcyclist died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency services to save him.

The road was closed for around five hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are now investigating the circumstances and have appealed for witnesses to come forwards.

They would also like to view any relevant dash-cam footage.

Information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 492 of May 8, 2025.

Footage can be uploaded at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-and-dashcam-footage-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham

Relatives of the man who died have been informed and are receiving support from officers.

