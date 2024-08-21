Police concerns mount for welfare of missing Rawmarsh man
POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Rotherham man, identified only as Nathan.
Nathan, aged 33, was last seen at 7am today, August 20, in Rawmarsh.
He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and with brown hair.
Officers are becoming concerned for Nathan's welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where he might be to come forward.
Information can be passed by telephone, 101 incident number 559 of 20 August.
