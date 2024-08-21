Appeal: Police want to trace Nathan

POLICE are appealing for help to find a missing Rotherham man, identified only as Nathan.

Nathan, aged 33, was last seen at 7am today, August 20, in Rawmarsh.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build and with brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are becoming concerned for Nathan's welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where he might be to come forward.

Information can be passed by telephone, 101 incident number 559 of 20 August.